Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 161,127 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,127 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of WestRock worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in WestRock by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

