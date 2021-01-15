Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 165,885 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,772 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 165,885 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,869.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,329,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

