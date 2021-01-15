Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 183,275 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,275 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 485,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,427,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

