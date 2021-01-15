Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 18,530 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE:EMN traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,309. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

