Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 18,791 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,133. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.80.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

