Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 33,035 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,035 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.73. 33,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

