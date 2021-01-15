Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 51,720 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,720 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

