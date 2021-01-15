Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 59,475 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,475 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 118,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.15. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,128. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.