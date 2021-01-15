Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,488 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.69. 2,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,663. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

