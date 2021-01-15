GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

