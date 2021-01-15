Geberit’s (GBERY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geberit has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. Geberit has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $67.64.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.