Geeq Price Tops $0.61 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Geeq token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $608,350.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00109228 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00239437 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

