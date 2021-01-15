Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Gap Down to $45.70

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.70, but opened at $44.20. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 121,707 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.75 million and a P/E ratio of -18.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.29.

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.