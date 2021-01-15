Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) (LON:GEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) (LON:GEM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.75. Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £78.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

