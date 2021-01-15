Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $0.99

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.03 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00499580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.67 or 0.04190562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.