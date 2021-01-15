Genel Energy’s (GEGYF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $2.09 on Friday. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

