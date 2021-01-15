Genel Energy’s (GEGYF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $2.09 on Friday. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.
About Genel Energy
