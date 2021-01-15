General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for General Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. G.Research also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

