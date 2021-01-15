General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $62.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 167,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders sold a total of 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,227,000 after buying an additional 179,512 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

