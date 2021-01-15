Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $103.21 Million Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,020 shares during the period. Bancolombia comprises approximately 3.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Bancolombia worth $103,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 77.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 765,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bancolombia by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $4,572,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:CIB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 96,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,643. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.3201 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

