Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $39.32 Million Stock Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,193 shares during the quarter. HeadHunter Group comprises about 1.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 2.60% of HeadHunter Group worth $39,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HHR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.89. 189,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $32.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

