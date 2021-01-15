Genesis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,469 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 1.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $37,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after buying an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after buying an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,976,000 after acquiring an additional 633,513 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.88. 1,717,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,744. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

