Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 258,346 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,114,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,346 shares during the quarter. Opera accounts for approximately 1.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 5.13% of Opera worth $55,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opera stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,536. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. Opera Limited has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.28 million. Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

