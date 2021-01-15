Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 4,409,952 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,409,952 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 0.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $22,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

ITUB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.96. 31,882,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,321,594. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

