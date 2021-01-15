Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $49.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of GMAB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,029. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

