GeoCoin Hits Market Cap of $696,552.31 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $696,552.31 and $4,874.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00391781 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,493.22 or 1.00039293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001920 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

