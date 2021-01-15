Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 0.8%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Geodrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

