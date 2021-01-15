George P. Sakellaris Sells 77,991 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $4,591,330.17.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.03. 639,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

