GHOST (GHOST) Market Cap Tops $1.35 Million

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One GHOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GHOST has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. GHOST has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $217,946.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00113520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00064576 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00255218 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00060667 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars.

