Giant (GIC) Price Down 15% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Giant has a market capitalization of $143,107.73 and $11,375.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00121354 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,900,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

