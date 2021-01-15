Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 155.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,148 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 2.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.07% of Marriott International worth $30,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,291,000 after purchasing an additional 311,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,446. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.27 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

