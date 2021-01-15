Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 3.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $34,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

DG traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.24. 45,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.48. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

