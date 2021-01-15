Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $31.94 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $8.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,748.77. 32,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,040. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,770.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,615.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

