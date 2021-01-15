Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $35.32 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 151.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $8,375,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.89. 110,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $196.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

