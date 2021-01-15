Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 18,687 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $142.10. 185,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

