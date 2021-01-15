Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 18,687 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 241.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. 185,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The company has a market cap of $223.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.