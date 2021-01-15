Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 418 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,738.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,764.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,611.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.
GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,824.24.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,738.71. 47,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,764.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,611.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,824.24.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.