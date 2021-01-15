Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 418 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,738.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,764.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,611.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,824.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

