Giyani Metals (CVE:WDG) Trading Up ∞

Shares of Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) were up ∞ on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 79,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 329,872 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15.

About Giyani Metals (CVE:WDG)

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

