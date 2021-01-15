Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GOOD opened at $18.14 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This is a positive change from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

