Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.58

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $18.87. Glatfelter shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 114,446 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $817.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 70.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 245,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 20.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 81,986 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Glatfelter by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

