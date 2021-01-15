GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

