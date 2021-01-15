GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
