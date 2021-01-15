GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,763.63 ($23.04).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,397.40 ($18.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The stock has a market cap of £70.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,375.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,463.49. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,277,368 shares of company stock worth $4,425,400,191.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

