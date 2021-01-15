Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $3.94. Glencore shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 24,740 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.