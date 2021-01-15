Global Digital Content Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $17.54 million and $107,758.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.00387296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

