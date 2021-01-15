Global Payments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,735 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,379% compared to the typical daily volume of 312 put options.

NYSE GPN opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.19 and a 200-day moving average of $181.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.23.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 65,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.