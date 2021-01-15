Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Down 0.8%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 2,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.11% of Global X Guru Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

