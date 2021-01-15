Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading Up 0.4%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 10,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 18,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

