GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Tops $69,100.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $69,100.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,529.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.99 or 0.03178830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00388718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.64 or 0.01310014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.93 or 0.00556714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00421399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020440 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

