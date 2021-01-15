GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in December

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.
Shares of GMO Internet stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. GMO Internet has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $33.35.
About GMO Internet
