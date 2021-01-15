Gnosis Hits 1-Day Volume of $264,068.00 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $160.49 million and $264,068.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for approximately $106.67 or 0.00294630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00431427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.96 or 0.04082261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

GNO is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gnosis

