goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.40

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$104.40 and last traded at C$104.24, with a volume of 68866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSY. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$161.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.187459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

